Celebrity Big Brother’s Courtney Act lost her skirt in a hilarious wardrobe malfunction

The new series is getting off to a good start

Last night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother included what may be one of the funniest moments this year’s series will offer, if not the programme as a whole during its near-18 years on television, when new contestant Courtney Act (the drag persona of new housemate Shane Jenek) suffered QUITE the wardrobe malfunction on her way into the house.

Shortly after a brief interview with host Emma Willis, Courtney took a tumble down the stairs and lost the grip of her dress, offering QUITE the sight to assembled guests and viewers during the struggle to reattach the skirt.

Courtney Act suffers EPIC wardrobe failure as she flashes audience after tripping on her skirt while entering #CBB. pic.twitter.com/RgutlvACqn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2018

“I just lost my skirt!” Courtney said when entering the house. “It literally fell on the ground and everyone saw my bum.”

And it’s fair to say the viewers loved every second.

OH MY GOD @courtneyact !!!! I LOVE YOU EVEN MORE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ what an entrance — Bunny Galore (@BunnyGalore) January 5, 2018

Already the most iconic moments of #CBB have been provided by the good sis Courtney — storm elinor (@elliee_james) January 5, 2018

Courtney just had the best entrance in all of Big Brother history 😂😂😂 #CBB pic.twitter.com/9yNw9iLYi1 — Weslee🥝 #TeamCourtney (@WSpark98NZ) January 5, 2018

Hahahahahahhahaha best tv moment ever. How the hell did Courtney lose her skirt!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #CBB — Holly💋 (@just_hols) January 5, 2018

To quote Emma Willis: “I think we’ve just peaked, haven’t we?”

Actually, should that be peeked?

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9.00pm