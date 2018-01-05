“Absolutely beautiful” X Factor star Honey G looks unrecognisable after makeover

Is Honey G still “Honey G” without the oversized sunglasses, ridiculous baseball hat, bling and tracksuit jacket? The X Factor rapper had a makeover on Channel 5 show Celebrity 100% Hotter – and it was hard to believe she was even the same person.

Honey G – real name Anna Georgette Gilford – rose to fame on The X Factor in 2016: “When I say Honey, you say G!” While she wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea she’s since launched her music career with a record deal and two singles.

As part of her makeover on Channel 5, producers persuaded Honey G to ditch her signature sunglasses (with her name scrolling across them, naturally) and go for something more “feminine”.

They dolled her up with hair extensions, a proper fake tan and some good eye make-up, put her in a slick black suit, and – BAM! – what a difference.

omfg Honey G’s makeover has left me shook #100percenthotter pic.twitter.com/CCyjagoMux — super TV 24/7 (@superTV247) January 4, 2018

As the new look was unveiled, Honey G said: “Oh my god! Oh my god. I never thought I’d look like this. This is crazy.”

She added: “I just feel like a different woman. This is a side of me that I’ve never, ever seen before in my whole life. I don’t know what to say. F**cking hell.”

The internet was slightly surprised.

Just watched celebrity 100% Hotter. Never been a Honey G fan, always thought she looked bloody awful actually, but my god I couldn't hold my jaw up when I saw her. She looked absolutely beautiful. #100PercentHotter — 🌸🏵Caroline McJay 🏵🌸 (@carolinemcj36) January 4, 2018

Amazed at how pretty honey g looks with her make-over 🤭#Celebrity #100PercentHotter — Faye Gallagher 🧡 (@FayeLouisee_x) January 4, 2018

But it looks like Honey G is sticking with her trademark look for now…