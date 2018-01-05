It’s official: Game of Thrones fans will have to wait until 2019 for season 8

Game of Thrones fans are in for a long and impatient wait – because the eighth and final season will not air until 2019.

American cable channel HBO has announced that season eight of the epic fantasy series is due next year. A specific air date has not been announced.

The final season will be directed by David Benioff, DB Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik and executive-produced by Throne veterans including author George RR Martin.

It will tell the story of the warring families of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros as they fight for the Iron Throne. Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner has already teased that there will be a “incredibly emotional” and “very satisfying” ending to the fantasy series.

Production on the final season started in October and is expected to wrap later this year. And the studio is taking secrecy to the next level: HBO president of programming Casey Bloys previously revealed that multiple endings will be filmed to prevent spoilers from leaking ahead of the finale.