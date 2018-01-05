FA Cup 3rd round live on TV: full guide to every match on BBC and BT Sport

Find out where to watch every FA Cup 3rd round match live on TV

The FA Cup 3rd round kicks off with the first of seven live games this Friday 5th January 2018.

64 teams compete across the extended 3rd round weekend, although with most games kicking off during the 3pm TV ‘blackout’ period on Saturday most fans will have to wait to catch the highlights later in the evening.

However, with games being played on both Friday and Monday evening as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoon, there are plenty of live matches to tune in to on TV this weekend.

Check out the full schedule for every live FA Cup 3rd round match on TV below.

Friday 5th January

Liverpool v Everton, 7.30pm BBC1 (kick-off 7.55pm)

Saturday 6th January

Fleetwood Town vs Leicester City, 12.45pm BBC1 (kick-off 12.45pm)

Norwich City vs Chelsea, 5pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 5.30pm)

Sunday 7th January

Newport County vs Leeds United, 11.45am BBC1 Wales (kick-off 12pm)

Shrewsbury Town vs West Ham, 1.40pm BBC1 (kick-off 2pm)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, 3.30pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 4pm)

Monday 8th January

Brighton vs Crystal Palace, 7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7.45pm)

FA Cup highlights

Saturday

Match of the Day will show highlights from 10.30pm on BBC1

Highlights and round-up on BT Sport 2 from 8pm

Sunday

Match of the Day will show highlights from 10.30pm on BBC1