Bet is back! Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear returns to ITV tonight

Watch the soap legend in action in a brand-new clip

Julie Goodyear attends the launch of Virgin Media TiVo at The House of St Barnabas on March 30, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by JAB Promotions/WireImage)

Soap icon Julie Goodyear, MBE is back in full Bet Lynch mode on ITV tonight when she makes a guest appearance on ITV’s The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale.

Goodyear – who last appeared on Corrie in 2003 – gets a standing ovation from both actors and audience members as she emerges from a mock-up of the doors of the Rovers Return in Bet’s trademark leopard-skin coat.

The actress will be seen taking part in a round of the quiz that sees current Coronation Street stars Jack P Shepherd (David) and Julia Goulding (Shona) left blindfolded and having to guess her identity.

And if you’re in the mood for more classic Bet moments, then watch the encounter below: it may just help you with a specific question on tonight’s show.

The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale in on ITV tonight at 9.00pm

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Julie Goodyear attends the launch of Virgin Media TiVo at The House of St Barnabas on March 30, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by JAB Promotions/WireImage)
