Bet is back! Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear returns to ITV tonight

Watch the soap legend in action in a brand-new clip

Soap icon Julie Goodyear, MBE is back in full Bet Lynch mode on ITV tonight when she makes a guest appearance on ITV’s The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale.

Goodyear – who last appeared on Corrie in 2003 – gets a standing ovation from both actors and audience members as she emerges from a mock-up of the doors of the Rovers Return in Bet’s trademark leopard-skin coat.

The actress will be seen taking part in a round of the quiz that sees current Coronation Street stars Jack P Shepherd (David) and Julia Goulding (Shona) left blindfolded and having to guess her identity.

And if you’re in the mood for more classic Bet moments, then watch the encounter below: it may just help you with a specific question on tonight’s show.

The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale in on ITV tonight at 9.00pm

