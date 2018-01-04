Who is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

We've now met our female housemates – but which male celebs will be joining them?

And we’re off! Celebrity Big Brother 2018 is well and truly under way following it’s first ever all-female launch, and you can meet the women currently ruling the roost, below.

But they won’t be alone for long. Friday sees the male celebs head into the house and we already know the identity of the first, England footballing legend John Barnes.

The question is, who’s next? Scroll down past the full list of confirmed housemates to see the men rumoured to be joining them…

CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

The men

John Barnes

Football legend John Barnes has been confirmed as the first male star to enter Celebrity Big Brother this year.

The former Liverpool and England star will go into the house on Friday 5th January and become the first man to appear on the show this year, joining the eight female stars already in the house.

The women

Amanda Barrie

Barrie first hit the big time in Carry On films including Carry on Cleo, in which she played Cleopatra but she’s arguably best-known for playing Alma Sedgewick on Coronation Street.

Since leaving the soap, Barrie has starred in Bad Girls (playing inmate Bev Tull) and in Hell’s Kitchen (where she almost punched Gordon Ramsey in the face).

Jess Impiazzi

Jess Impiazzi is a veteran of the reality circuit thanks to stints on The Only Way is Essex and Ex on the Beach. After attending Italia Conti she first cropped up on TOWIE back in 2012 when she was one of Mick Norcross’s Sugar Hut Honeys, getting caught up in drama between Lucy Mecklenburgh and Mario Falcone, before switching over to MTV and EX on the Beach where she confronted her muscly former boyfriend Rogan O’Connor. She returned to the show in 2016 but pulled out just a few episodes in after suffering anxiety attacks. Jess has also appeared in films Retribution and Tombs: Rise of the Damned and had a role in Name of the Game opposite Darren Day and Callum Best.

Maggie Oliver

Oliver was one of the key figures in Operation Span, an investigation into the Rochdale sex grooming scandal. She was a DC who persuaded vulnerable and reluctant girls to give evidence against paedophiles who had sexually abused them for years.

India Willoughby

India Willoughby was born as Jonathan and worked as an ITV reporter and news reader for 10 years before choosing to undergo gender reassignment surgery, aged 50. She returned to ITV Border in 2016 as India and has since appeared on Loose Women, becoming the first transwoman in the world to co-host an all-female talk show.

Ashley James

Ashley James first popped up on screens in E4 reality series Made in Chelsea for a brief stint in 2012-13, but departed after a handful of episodes and has since been dabbling in some modelling, presenting, and a LOT of red carpet posing. She hosts a show on Hoxton Radio and like her fellow MIC stars posts stacks of glamorous snaps on social media – so perfect fodder for the CBB house, really.

Ann Widdecombe

Former Tory MP Ann has joined the all-female initial line-up. A Member of Parliament between 1987 and 2010 for Maidstone and The Weald, she was known for her controversial opposition to the legality of abortion and support of the re-introduction of the death penalty. But since leaving Westminster, she has been a hit on the Strictly dance floor – winning fans across the country for her moves with partner Anton du Beke – and last year popped up on ITV’s Sugar Free Farm.

Malika Haqq

Meet the Kardashians’ bestie Malika. Now, we know what you might be thinking – you’ve already seen a member of their so-called ‘inner circle’ on CBB. And you’d be right – just two years ago another close confidante of America’s most famous family, Jonathan Cheban, was snapped up by Big Brother bosses.

So, who is Malika? She’s been best buddies with Khloe since they were 15 and is also close with Kim, Kourteney and Rob, making regular appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and various other reality shows. She has a twin sister Khadijah and has also cropped up in movies Somebody Help Me 2, ATL, School For Scoundrel and KUWTK spin-off Dash Dolls. Here she is with Khloe way back in 2001…

Rachel Johnson

The sister of Foreign Secretary Boris and daughter of I’m a Celebrity star Stanley has signed up for a reality stint of her own. The outspoken journalist and commentator is the first confirmed housemate for the new series and will no doubt bring plenty of opinions to the house.

We can confirm that journalist @RachelSJohnson will be one of the female Celebrity Big Brother housemates entering the House live at 9pm, Tuesday 2nd January on @channel5_tv! #CBB 👁💯🎉 pic.twitter.com/RSHbRgAxzq — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 24, 2017

Johnson has been a journalist for over 25 years, working for the Financial Times, Sunday Telegraph and Mail on Sunday, as well as editing The Lady for three years. She has also written several novels and earlier this year made headlines after joining the Liberal Democrat party, despite her brother being a high-profile member of the Conservatives.

RUMOURED MALE CONTESTANTS

Courtney Act

It’s strongly rumoured that one of the male stars heading into the house on Friday will be wearing a dress and high heels…

Australian drag queen Courtney Act – real name Shane Jenek – star of RuPaul’s Drag Race could be among the new housemates, and it’s safe to say fans are pretty excited…

Courtney Act entering Big Brother on Friday is the greatest thing that could have happened this year and we’re three days in 🥂 if she doesn’t win it’s a travesty. pic.twitter.com/Cx3aa05YVA — Michael King (@MiichaelKing) January 3, 2018

Just got back home and now snuggled up in front of the tv watching CBB… I’ve heard Courtney act is going in the house! Please let this be true 💗 #cbb — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) January 3, 2018

COURTNEY ACT IS ENTERING THE BIG BROTHER HOUSE ON FRIDAY !? I WASNT WATCHING BUT I AM NOW — ㅤKobe (@kobekardash) January 3, 2018

Jonny Mitchell

The 26-year-old Love Island contestant burst onto the scene earlier this year when he ‘pied’ co-star Camilla Thurlow for Tyla Carr, a move that went down like a lead balloon with viewers. Since his eviction from the ITV2 show, Jonny has spent most of his time jetting on holiday and schmoozing various glamorous Z-listers, from fellow rejected Love Islander Chyna Ellis to his most recent dalliance with The Hills and Made in Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt.

Rodrigo Alves (aka Human Ken Doll)

British and Brazilian Rodrigo Alves has become known for his multiple plastic surgery procedures that have led to his label “Human Ken Doll”. The 34-year-old is believed to have undergone 10 nose jobs, a hair transplant, liposuction to the jaw and pec implants, among countless other procedures. But despite being heavily rumoured to be moving into the CBB house, it looks like Rodrigo has a date across the pond at the Golden Globes on January 7th which means he’ll miss Friday’s move-in date.

Andrew Brady

Until his appearance on The Apprentice, Andrew Brady was just your average 26-year-old project engineer from Cheshire. But his bid to become Lord Sugar’s latest prodigy thrust him into the spotlight, with Andrew eventually fired in week eight in a series that saw Sugar decide to invest in the businesses of both finalists – an Apprentice first! Still, Andrew may yet extend his 15 minutes of fame with a stay in the CBB house…

Ginuwine

If you’ve watched Channing Tatum remove his clothes in Magic Mike (and if you haven’t, seriously, what have you been doing with your time?) you’ll be well-acquainted with Ginuwine’s greatest hit. Pony reached number six in the US Billboard charts when it was first released back in 1996 and was followed up with the likes of Differences and In Those Jeans. Ginuwine – real name Elgin Baylor Lumpkin – has sold over five million albums in America and has also made appearances in TV shows Martial Law and Parks and Recreation. The 47-year-old R&B star would follow in the footsteps of fellow Americans Perez Hilton, Jackie Stallone and Speidi if he chose to enter the CBB house.

Pete Wicks

The Only Way Is Essex star might be following in the footsteps of ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna and entering the Celebrity Big Brother House. McKenna was a contestant on CBB in 2016 and was briefly removed from the show after an expletive-ridden rant directed at fellow housemates Tiffany Pollard and John Partridge.

Shane Lynch

If you recognise Shane Lynch, it’s probably because he was one fifth of multi-million-selling boy band Boyzone. But when he’s not crooning the likes of Love Me for a Reason, No Matter What and Baby Can I Hold You, Shane has been a regular on the pantomime circuit and has cropped up in reality shows The Games, Love Island, Cirque De Celebrite and Celebrity MasterChef. Shane is also the brother to B*Witched twins Keavy and Edele Lynch.

Scott Disick

I’m on a whole new year vibe A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Is the CBB house big enough for TWO members of the Kardashian crew? Possibly not, but Scott Disick has long been rumoured to be joining the reality show’s line-up. As the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian and father to her three children, he’s a reality show veteran after appearing regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and various spin-off series. The couple split in 2015 and Disick is now dating Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia who aged 19 is 15 years his junior. The pair posted pictures on a private jet a few days ago – could they have been on their way to Blighty?

Spencer Matthews

It comes as a surprise that reality TV lothario Spencer is yet to book a stay in the Big Brother house. The former Made in Chelsea star, famed for his womanising ways, has gone on to appear on I’m a Celebrity (a famously short-lived spell), The Bachelor and The Jump. He won the latter in 2017 and met his current girlfriend, Vogue Williams. Eton-educated Spencer is also brother-in-law to Pippa Middleton after his sibling, James, married the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister last year.