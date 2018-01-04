What time is Silent Witness on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the crime drama

Silent Witness is back for its 21st (!!) series. Here’s what you need to know…

What time is Silent Witness back on TV?

Silent Witness returns on Monday 8th January at 9pm on BBC1.

What can we expect from episode one of the new Silent Witness series?

Deputy TV editor David Butcher previews the new series…

Silent Witness returns with its special genius intact. That genius is for making gapingly daft storylines slip stylishly off the screen as if they made perfect sense. The first two-parter of a new series calls for our pathologist heroine Nikki to return to work while still traumatised from being buried alive in the finale of the last series.

Why would she do such a thing? Well, because – and bear with me here – a good friend of hers has mysteriously disappeared; so the policeman on the case asks Nikki if she will arrange for the main suspect, another pathologist, to be employed at the Lyle Centre so that Nikki can spy on him. See – obvious, really.

Once we’ve swallowed that, a nicely fractured plot starts to reel us in, full of scattered characters with no obvious connections. And if you’re wondering how any of them relate to the chilling incident we see before the opening titles, you’ll need patience.

Who’s in the cast?

Emilia Fox is back as Dr Nikki Alexander, along with series regulars David Caves, Richard Lintern and Liz Carr.

Fresh talent on the show includes Hooten & the Lady star Michael Landes, who plays Nikki’s new love interest Matt Garcia. Julian Rhind-Tutt and Alex Macqueen also join the cast.