Tom Bradby apologises as ITV News at Ten is taken off air live when fire alarm sounds

After finding out it was a false alarm, the newsreader tweeted "words fail me"

Tom Bradby was left apologising to viewers after ITV’s News at Ten broadcast was pulled off air when a fire alarm sounded.

Advertisement

The newsreader remained calm – if a little bemused – as he relayed what was happening to viewers during the programme on Wednesday night.

“As you can probably tell, we have a fire alarm,” the newsreader said following a report on US President Donald Trump. “And we’re not quite sure what to do about it so I’m really, really sorry about this but I’m afraid we have to evacuate the building.

“These things happen and unfortunately it’s happened tonight and we have very little choice. So I really apologise. We’ll get back to you with the rest of the programme if we possibly can, but for now it’s goodnight.”

And with that, Bradby was off to no doubt stand at a fire assembly point in a draughty car park at the back of ITV’s studios as a static ‘We’re sorry for the disruption’ card was shown on screen.

Advertisement

And finally… Bradby didn’t seem to, um, happy about the whole incident: