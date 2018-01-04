Accessibility Links

Jennifer Hudson will blow you away as The Voice coaches perform Feeling Good

How you feeling Jennifer?

Jennifer Hudson singing on The Voice

As The Voice returns this weekend, at least some people will be keen to see new coach Olly Murs in action. And this clip of the four panellists performing Nina Simone’s Feeling Good is a reminder that Olly’s got a reasonably pleasant voice, and that will.i.am can hold a tune too.

But then Jennifer Hudson opens her mouth and makes Storm Eleanor seem like a light breeze, before Sir Tom Jones reminds us that he has a decent set of pipes on him too…

The coaches will be opening the show with the now traditional group number on ITV at 8pm on Saturday 6th January.

