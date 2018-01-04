Jennifer Hudson will blow you away as The Voice coaches perform Feeling Good

As The Voice returns this weekend, at least some people will be keen to see new coach Olly Murs in action. And this clip of the four panellists performing Nina Simone’s Feeling Good is a reminder that Olly’s got a reasonably pleasant voice, and that will.i.am can hold a tune too.

Advertisement

But then Jennifer Hudson opens her mouth and makes Storm Eleanor seem like a light breeze, before Sir Tom Jones reminds us that he has a decent set of pipes on him too…

Advertisement

The coaches will be opening the show with the now traditional group number on ITV at 8pm on Saturday 6th January.