What’s your definitive ranking of Star Wars films?

From the finest adventure in a galaxy far, far away to the worst space opera you've even seen, we want to know how you rank the Star Wars movies

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney, LucasFilm HF)

What’s the greatest Star Wars film of all time?

Ask that question at a party or a packed dinner table and chances are you’ll get a whole host of different answers – especially now we’ve got a whole host of sequels and spin-off films to add to the mix.

That’s why we want YOU, the RadioTimes.com readers to settle the debate once and for all, by ranking every Star Wars movie released so far – that’s the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, the sequels and spin-off Star Wars Story Rogue One – from your least to all-time favourite.

Your votes will decide our definitive ranking of Star Wars movies, so what are you waiting for? Get to it!

And may the movie ranking Force be with you…

All about Star Wars Episode IV: a New Hope

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney, LucasFilm HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

