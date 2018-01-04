Accessibility Links

John Barnes is first man CONFIRMED for Celebrity Big Brother line-up

The former Liverpool and England football star will enter the CBB house this Friday

John Barnes

Football legend John Barnes has been confirmed as the first male star to enter Celebrity Big Brother this year.

The Liverpool and England star will go into the house on Friday 5th January and become the first man to appear on the show this year, joining the likes of Ann Widdecombe, Rachel Johnson and India Willoughby in the house.

The news was confirmed by presenter Rylan Clark-Neal on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, with panellists on the show Jenny Eclair and Chelsea Healey saying they were excited about John entering the house.

Megan McKenna, meanwhile, was slightly underwhelmed…admitting she had no idea who he was. Oh dear.

So far eight female celebrities have entered the house with the theme of Celebrity Big Brother this series commemorating the centenary of the suffrage movement and women winning the vote.

Meanwhile Ann wasted no time in raising eyebrows when she was asked by host Emma Willis what she thought of the women-only line-up and she replied that she would “prefer a few men around the place” and that she was preparing “to be around a load of cackling females.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5.

