Is RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

She's the latest name to be rumoured to join the show

Courtney Act is the latest name to be linked to Celebrity Big Brother, with the RuPaul’s Drag Race star rumoured to be heading into the house this week.

Advertisement

Courtney could be joining the likes of footballing star John Barnes – who has already been confirmed for the show – alongside existing housemates including Amanda Barrie, Ann Widdecombe and Rachel Johnson if reports turn out to be true.

Courtney – whose real name is Shane Janek – rose to fame on the hit reality TV show, placing as a runner-up in season six.

Since then she’s teamed up with fellow Drag Race alumni Willam Belli and Alaska Thunderf*** to form super group AAA and has a successful YouTube channel, too.

They saw in 2018 with a performance at G-A-Y in London on New Year’s Eve, meaning that the Australian presenter, singer and performer is most definitely in the UK.

A source told The Sun: “Courtney has seen everything as a drag queen so nothing will faze her in the house. She’s a pro who won’t be intimidated by any of the big personalities in there and she won’t back down from a row.”

Well, she hasn’t met Ann Widdecombe yet…

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5