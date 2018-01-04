Daniel Kaluuya and Tessa Thompson nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award

Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya and Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson are amongst the young actors nominated for this year’s EE BAFTA Rising Star award.

A total of five actors have been shortlisted for the award – the only BAFTA decided by a public vote – with Florence Pugh, Josh O’Connor and Timothée Chalamet completing the shortlist.

British star Kaluuya said he was “honoured and grateful” for the nomination, while US actress Thompson said that it meant “so much” that her “work has been embraced in the UK and that I get to share this recognition with so many wonderfully talented actors.”

As well as leading the third instalment of the Thor franchise as Valkyrie, Thompson has also starred in Dear White People, Selma, Creed and the Emmy-nominated Westworld.

Meanwhile Kaluuya gained global fame for taking the lead in acclaimed horror movie Get Out but has also had roles in TV shows Skins, Psychoville, the Fades and Black Mirror as well as movies Johnny English Reborn and Kick Ass 2.

O’Connor took the lead role of Johnny Saxby in God’s Own Country as well as starring in The Durrells, Peaky Blinders and Ripper Street, while Pugh was named a Screen International Star of Tomorrow and a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit last year and has a string of releases in 2018 including The Commuter, Fighting With My Family and BBC’s The Little Drummer Girl.

Lastly, Chalamet received widespread praise for his lead performance in Call Me By Your Name.

Voting is now open for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award. Just click here for all the details to enter, and by voting you will be entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets to the BAFTA Film ceremony on Sunday 18th February.