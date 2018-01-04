Threesomes, sex changes and Brexit – Day 2 in the Celebrity Big Brother house

Watch clips from an eclectic range of chats...

Two days in and the women of the Celebrity Big Brother house are already covering an eclectic range of topics.

Advertisement

Amanda opened up to Rachel about her relationships with men, women and both at the same time…

…the group tackled the politics of gender reassignment…

…and India gave Rachel and Amanda a look at the results…

…before it was back to politics as Ann and Jess talked Brexit…

Advertisement

Watch all this and more in Celebrity Big Brother tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm.