Who is Jess Impiazzi? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the ex Ex on the Beach star

Name: Jess Impiazzi

Age: 28

Instagram: jess_impiazzi

Twitter: @jess_impiazzi

Famous for: Being an ex-star of Ex on the Beach

Bio: From the age of 12, Jess trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts – the school that’s produced the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan.

But rather than picking up a role as The Doctor’s time-travelling companion, Impiazzi joined the cast of season two and five of MTV’s Ex on the Beach. Don’t worry though, she also landed a screen role in Dangerous Game, a film The Independent declared “the worst football movie ever made” (and which stars fellow CBB alumni Calum Best, Alex Reid and Lucy Pinder).

Last but not least, Jess has also made several appearances on The Only Way Is Essex as one of the “Sugar Hut Honeys”.

Outside of TV, Jess runs her own sportswear line and campaigns for the visually impaired, lobbying to improve equal rights for those discriminated against for using guide dogs.

She’s also spent time working as a glamour model, pictured in The Sun, Nuts, Zoo and Loaded. The big four.

Jess won’t be going into the CBB house single – she’s engaged to England rugby player Denny Solomona.