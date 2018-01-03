Who is Ann Widdecombe? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the former MP and Strictly Come Dancing Star

Name: Ann Widdecombe

Age: 70

Best known for: being a Conservative MP for 33 years.

Bio: Starting as a Councillor in Surrey, Widdecombe was elected the MP for Maidstone in 1987. During her three decades in parliament, she served as Prisons Minister under John Major and – under later party leader William Hague – Shadow Home Secretary and Health Secretary.

Widdecombe quickly gained a reputation for her uncompromising conservative values: she supported retaining blasphemy laws, opposed the legality of abortions and voted against many LGBT rights and declared an interest in re-introducing the death penalty. She even converted to Catholicism after the Church of England announced it would allow women to become priests.

CBB certainly wouldn’t be the first time Widdecombe has appeared on TV. She’s also starred in –DEEP BREATH – Celebrity Fit Club (as a contestant and then later as a judge), agony aunt shows The Widdecombe Project and Ann Widdecombe to the Rescue, Have I Got News For You and Ann Widdecombe Versus, a documentary where she tackled the likes of prostitution and “The Hoodies”.

And then there’s her extremely illuminating 2002 documentary with a fresh-faced Louis Theroux, in which she discussed her cat poetry.

Of course, all of this has been eclipsed by her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, where she took on several comedy performances (including her unforgettable Titanic routine) with dancing partner Anton du Beke.

After Strictly, Widdecombe has appeared in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Sugar Free Farm and Victorian reality show 24 Hours in the Past.