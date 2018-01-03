Who is Amanda Barrie? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the soap and Carry On actress entering this year's CBB house

Name: Amanda Barrie

Age: 82

Best known for: Playing Alma Sedgewick on Coronation Street

Bio: Born in 1935, Barrie first hit the big time in Carry On films including Carry on Cleo, in which she played Cleopatra.

She then starred in Disney film One of Our Dinosaurs Is Missing (in which a Dinosaur goes missing) and department story sitcom Are You Being Served?, before beginning her most known role: Alma Sedgewick (later Baldwin) on Corrie.

She played the character briefly in 1981 and 1982, before Alma returned to screens as a regular in 1988. During her time on the show, Alma faced a troubled marriage with Mike Baldwin, a kidnapping and even a supermarket siege. She was finally killed-off in a controversial cervical cancer storyline in 2001.

Since leaving the soap, Barrie has starred in Bad Girls (playing inmate Bev Tull) and in Hell’s Kitchen (where she almost punched Gordon Ramsey in the face).

More recently, Barrie appeared in the second series of The Real Marigold Hotel, alongside Lionel Blair and Bill Oddie.