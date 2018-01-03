Royal Mail reveals Game of Thrones stamp collection

The characters of Westeros will be commemorated with 15 new first class stamps

You know you’ve become an institution when you get your own stamp collection. As it nears its final season, Game of Thrones has joined the likes of Star Wars, Doctor Who and Winnie-the-Pooh in becoming the latest creation to be commemorated by the Royal Mail.

The HBO fantasy series serves as the inspiration for a set of 15 new first class stamps to “mark the significant British contribution to the production” of the award-winning drama.

According to Royal Mail, “the stamps depict photographic representations of central characters from across all seven seasons in the Game of Thrones series. Each stamp is centred on an individual character and features a montage of images from the series. The result is a set of ten bespoke images that embody the crux of each character’s story.”

The characters lucky enough to receive their own stamps are: Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner), Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Some of the above have, of course, failed to make it to the final season of Thrones which will conclude in a final six-episode series in 2019.

And it’s not just the human characters earning their place in stamp history – a selection of non-human character from the series feature on a sheet of five additional stamps including the Night King and White Walkers, Giants, Direwolves, Dragons and the Iron Throne itself.

You can pre-order the stamps now at www.royalmail.com/gameofthrones with the collection available from 23d January online and from 7,000 Post Office branches.