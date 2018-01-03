Accessibility Links

How can I watch Will & Grace in the UK?

The revived comedy reunites Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally

Will & Grace, PicSelect, SL

Will & Grace is back – you probably knew that already – for a brand new series featuring all our old favourites.

Yup, Will, Grace, Karen AND Jack have bounced back onto our screens for a revival that first began as a ten-minute election special and has since had a warm welcome over in the United States, already earning itself a second run.

Set in New York, the show focuses on the relationship between best friends Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), a straight interior designer. Megan Mullally plays Grace’s assistant Karen Walker and Sean Hayes stars as Will’s best friend Jack McFarland. All four have returned for the new series which has proven a huge ratings success in America.

But what about here in the UK, where audiences were also big fans of the series’ initial run. Channel 5 are the broadcaster screening the new episodes and there’s already an air date, with Will & Grace due to begin on Friday 5th January at 10pm.

Is it any good? Read Radio Times’s review below:

Will & Grace is back for a ninth season after 11 years away. Their American network clearly believes a waspish sitcom about gay New Yorkers is just what Trump’s America calls for. 

So we’re reunited with the zingy comedy quartet of lawyer Will, his daffy friend Grace, camp dilettante Jack, and sozzled socialite Karen. And since it’s now Trump’s America, the show tackles that head-on: Karen gets Grace a gig redecorating the Oval Office and, stifling her principles, Grace takes it. 

The plot barely sparks into life but this show’s strength was always in its cute dialogue, and there are flashes of that. In the West Wing a (gay) secret service man admits, “My job’s got a lot easier. The nut jobs we protected the last president from are this guy’s biggest supporters.” David Butcher

And watch a trailer for the revival here:

