There’s an early viewer favourite for Celebrity Big Brother – even though many think she’s not actually a ‘celebrity’

Maggie Oliver is a former detective who worked on the Rochdale sex grooming case

Maggie Oliver is perhaps an unlikely reality TV contestant to enter Celebrity Big Brother 2017.

She is the detective who worked on the Rochdale sex grooming case and resigned from Greater Manchester Police claiming that the force had failed the victims.

Now she’s part of the all-female line-up entering the Big Brother house – and has already garnered quite the following online.

On entering the house, Oliver revealed to host Emma Willis that she has written a letter to the Rochdale girls who she encouraged to speak out, explaining her decision to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

“The last thing I want is for the girls to feel let down by me,” she said. “I’ve written each of them each a letter. So girls, you’ll be getting a letter from me tomorrow morning.”

Many fans – including CBB presenter Rylan Clark-Neal – have voiced their support for Oliver entering the house, with many believing she’s the only contestant who lives up to this year’s female empowerment theme.

A few people, however, aren’t convinced that the former detective is a proper celebrity.

Former DC Oliver was played by Lesley Sharp in the critically acclaimed BBC1 drama Three Girls in 2017, but she’s not the first person who worked with the Rochdale victims to appear on reality TV.

Last year, sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham (played by Maxine Peake in Three Girls) was on First Dates looking for love.

Joining Oliver in the all-female roster to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday night were Anne Widecombe, Malika Haqq, Rachel Johnson, Ashley James, India Willoughby, Jess Impiazzi and Amanda Barrie.