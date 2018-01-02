Who is Ashley James? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the former Made in Chelsea star

Name: Ashley James

Age: 30

Instagram: ashleylouisejames

Twitter: @ashleyljames

Best known for: starring briefly in Made in Chelsea in 2013

Bio: Ashley first hit our screens in 2013 where she appeared in several episodes of Made in Chelsea’s fifth series, indulging in a brief relationship with Ollie Locke before exiting the show.

That turned her into a reality star, meaning she was a big enough name to appear on Celebrity Dinner Dates (ITV) and When Celebrity Goes Horribly Wrong (Channel 5). Big Brother fans might also recognise her from presenting brief segments on BB spin-off Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Fanatic Hoxton Radio listeners (aren’t we all?) might recognise Ashley’s voice from her regular Friday afternoon shows.

And just in case you weren’t convinced by her celebrity status, James has hosted a series of Facebook Live shows for Hollyoaks and fronted Style Stars on PopGirlTV and Clothes Show Live.