When is Celebrity Big Brother back on TV?

Here's everything you need to know about the new series...

Now that I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is done and dusted – Kiosk Keith’s probably closing up shop as we speak – we’re seriously missing our daily dose of reality TV entertainment. Maybe the return of Celebrity Big Brother will help pull us through…

When does it start?

Celebrity Big Brother will be hitting our screens for the 21st series (we know, utter madness) on Tuesday 2nd January 2018.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV and which channel airs it?

It’ll be on at 9pm on Channel 5.

Who’s presenting Celebrity Big Brother?

Emma Willis will be returning to host the show, and Rylan Clark-Neal will be presenting spin-off Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

What’s the theme this year?

As you may have heard, there’s going to be an all-female line up, because what better way to celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage than the CBB house being filled with women?

This series is celebrating 100 years since women got the vote, with tests set to challenge gender stereotypes. We’re definitely intrigued.

There will, however, be male contestants joining the show at intervals throughout the series, so it’s not really any different from usual – apart from the live launch and the female eye design.

Jonny Mitchell looks set to be the first male contestant for the show, after being noticed on rival show Love Island last year.

Is this going to be the last series?

Celebrity Big Brother’s contract with Channel 5 will expire next year, so it really depends on whether the TV network chooses to renew it. It’s fair to say CBB struggled to compete with Love Island last year, so we shall see…