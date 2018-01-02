Accessibility Links

Peter Capaldi’s Tardis is dismantled proving it really is the end of a Doctor Who era

New year, new Tardis!

Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor in Twice Upon a Time

Christmas Day marked a new era of Doctor Who as Peter Capaldi’s Doctor regenerated into Jodie Whittaker. And with this new era comes a brand new Tardis.

She may have last been seen hurtling to Earth with her vehicle dematerialising before her eyes but when the Thirteenth Doctor is (eventually) reunited with the Tardis, it will have a new look. And so as Capaldi’s tenure comes to an end, the set he has inhabited is painstakingly dismantled.

A timelapse video shared by the official Doctor Who account shows the process of packing down Capaldi’s Tardis. The methodical work involves a forklift, a small crane, a big crane and an even bigger crane…

Where will it be stored? Without the Doctor Who Experience, your guess is as good as ours. But the video ends by reminding us that Doctor Who will be back in 2018, with Whittaker at the helm and new showrunner Chris Chibnall behind-the-scenes.

So while it’s only natural to feel sad that the reign of Twelve is over, there is plenty to get excited about when Thirteen returns next autumn…

