Strictly Come Dancing live tour 2018 – how to get tickets, prices and venues

Susan Calman, Jonnie Peacock and Darcey Bussell will be appearing in an all-star Strictly show, hosted by Ore Oduba

The Strictly stars of 2017 are set to keeeeeep dancing after the show announced its Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour next year. And comedian and part-time Khaleesi Susan Calman, Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and, for the first time, judge Darcey Bussell will all be part of the line-up.

Taking place across the country in January and February 2018, the shows will be hosted by reigning Strictly champ Ore Oduba and will feature Bussell’s fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

More names will be added to the line-up in the coming weeks, with more celebs and professional dancers from the current series set to take to the Strictly tour stage.

Susan Calman said: “This is an absolute dream come true, I can’t wait to continue my Strictly adventure and visit these legendary arenas across the country. Roll on January!”

Darcey Bussell said: “I had great experiences touring around the UK as a professional dancer…quite a few years ago now! I am really excited to be able to tour again, this time with the wonderful Strictly company. I can’t wait to meet the fantastic audiences that make Strictly the phenomenon we know and love. See you soon!”

Jonnie Peacock said: “It’s been an honour to be the first Paralympian on Strictly. I’m excited to take to the road and meet the fans who have supported me during the TV shows and of course, to keeeeeep dancing!”

Kicking off in Birmingham on 19th January, the tour will travel to the biggest stages in the UK, including Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena, First Direct Arena Leeds, Manchester Arena, The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Thinking about seeing Susan and Jonnie another time? Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk. All the details of the tour nights are below…

19–21 January, Arena Birmingham, www.arenabham.co.uk

(Friday 19th at 7.30pm, Saturday 20th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 21st at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

23-24 January, Newcastle: Metro Radio Arena, www.metroradioarena.co.uk

(Tuesday 23rd at 7.30pm, Wednesday 24th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

25-26 January, Leeds: First Direct Arena, www.firstdirectarena.com

(Thursday 25th at 7.30pm, Friday 26th at 7.30pm

27-28 January, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

(Saturday 27th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 28th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

30-31 January, Belfast: SSE Arena, www.ssearenabelfast.com

(Tuesday 30th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 31st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

2-4 February, Glasgow: SSE Hydro, www.thessehydro.com

(Friday 2nd at 7.30pm, Saturday 3rd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 4th at 1.30pm)

6-7 February, Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena, motorpointarenanottingham.com

(Tuesday 6th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 7th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

8-9 February, London: SSE Arena Wembley, www.ssearena.co.uk

(Thursday 8th at 7.30pm, Friday 9th at 7.30pm)

10-11 February, London: The O2 Arena, www.theo2.co.uk

(Saturday 10th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 11th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Tickets: £35 – £65 (bands venue dependent). The O2 prices are £36 – £66 (Inclusive of a £1 per ticket venue facility fee). All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee.