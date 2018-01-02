Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
The Celebrity Big Brother house has one big nod to the suffragettes

The Celebrity Big Brother house has one big nod to the suffragettes

This year's CBB theme is all about celebrating 100 years since women won the right to vote. No, really...

Celebrity Big Brother Jan 2018 House

There are plenty of ways we can think of to mark the centenary of women winning the right to vote and the incredible work of suffragettes including Emmeline Pankhurst and Emily Davison.

Advertisement

And we’ll be honest, a female-only launch of Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 5 wouldn’t be at the forefront of our minds. But that’s exactly what’s happening for series 21 of the reality TV show.

After snooping around the house, RadioTimes.com can confirm that although there are currently very few references or hints to the suffrage theme in the CBB house, the decor does have one big nod to the work of these women.

Because the bedrooms in the house have been named in honour of two of the most prominent and renowned suffragettes, with half of the housemates set to sleep in ‘Pankhurst Bedroom’ and the other half in ‘Davison Bedroom’.

The female-only residents (male housemates will be joining at some point, too) can also look forward to microphones in the bath and one-way glass in the sauna. That’s… progress?

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother starts 9pm on Tuesday 2nd January on Channel 5

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother Jan 2018 House
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Celebrity Big Brother Jan 2018 House

We went inside the new Celebrity Big Brother house – and this is what we saw

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL

Who is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

Big Brother main image

Channel 5 boss admits he would be “much happier” without Big Brother on his channel

ITV, TL

“Some of them have never been on stage!”: Tom Jones and The Voice coaches give their verdict on the X Factor judges

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more