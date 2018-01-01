Accessibility Links

Max Evans questions Jason Gardiner’s knowledge ahead of Dancing on Ice 2018

The rugby player said he had more respect for judges who had "been there and done it"

Max Evans hasn’t even stepped onto the Dancing on Ice rink yet, but already he’s kicked off a war of words with judge Jason Gardiner.

The rugby player has questioned the knowledge of the choreographer and notoriously ‘honest’ judge when it comes to ice skating, saying that he instead respects the opinions of people who have “been there and done it”.

“I’ve got a big thing, from my sporting background,” explained Max. “When I was getting criticism I had so much more respect for the coaches that had been there and done it and knew what they were talking about.

“So getting criticism from Torvill and Dean [Olympic winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean] who are the best British skaters we’ve seen, but with Jason, uou’re kind of like, well, have you experienced this? Where’s this coming from?”

He also added that although he’s been used to receiving criticism during his rugby career, he isn’t used to getting “slammed” – something the famously caustic Jason is famous for.

We’re sure Jason will have something to say about this when Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 7th January…

Dancing on Ice

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

