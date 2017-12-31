Who is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

Channel 5 are already teasing the housemates for their series marking 100 years of votes for women – but who will be filling those beds?

Celebrity Big Brother kicks off once again on Friday 5th January – but this time there’s a twist. To celebrate 100 years since women won the right to vote, an all-female cast will enter the house on launch night, with male contestants added to the mix over the course of the series.

But who are the housemates? Well, we’ve already got our first confirmed contestant – and a few rumours to keep us busy until the full line-up is revealed. Read on for a rundown of who will (and who could) be entertaining us in front of the cameras over the next few weeks…

CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

Rachel Johnson

The sister of Foreign Secretary Boris and daughter of I’m a Celebrity star Stanley has signed up for a reality stint of her own. The outspoken journalist and commentator is the first confirmed housemate for the new series and will no doubt bring plenty of opinions to the house.

We can confirm that journalist @RachelSJohnson will be one of the female Celebrity Big Brother housemates entering the House live at 9pm, Tuesday 2nd January on @channel5_tv! #CBB 👁💯🎉 pic.twitter.com/RSHbRgAxzq — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 24, 2017

Johnson has been a journalist for over 25 years, working for the Financial Times, Sunday Telegraph and Mail on Sunday, as well as editing The Lady for three years. She has also written several novels and earlier this year made headlines after joining the Liberal Democrat party, despite her brother being a high-profile member of the Conservatives.

RUMOURED CONTESTANTS

The official Big Brother account has been teasing us in the run-up to launch night with tweets featuring quotes from various housemates:

This housemate couldn't be happier and we couldn't be happier to have her on #CBB, but who could she be? Find out when we return on Tuesday 2nd of January at 9pm on @Channel5_tv 🤔💙 pic.twitter.com/6EPaOSorR4 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 28, 2017

But who are the mysterious housemates rumoured to be? Here are some hotly-tipped celebrities…

Jonny Mitchell

The 26-year-old Love Island contestant burst onto the scene earlier this year when he ‘pied’ co-star Camilla Thurlow for Tyla Carr, a move that went down like a lead balloon with viewers. Since his eviction from the ITV2 show, Jonny has spent most of his time jetting on holiday and schmoozing various glamorous Z-listers, from fellow rejected Love Islander Chyna Ellis to his most recent dalliance with The Hills and Made in Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt.

Sandra Martin

There have already been more ups and downs in Sandra Martin’s CBB journey than a Thorpe Park rollercoaster. First there were the rumours that the Gogglebox star – best known for sitting on the sofa with Sandi Bogle – was entering the house. Then she took to Twitter to furiously deny her involvement, writing: “LET ME FINALLY STOP DE RUMOURS OF ME GOING IN TO CBB . I WISH I WAS AS MUCH AS YOU GUYS. BUT THEY HAVE NOT CONTACTED ME AT ALL . MAYBE NEXT YEAR DEFINITELY. CAN YOU ASK CBB TO TEK ME THANKS XXXX BOOOOYACKAAA”.

But there was another twist in the tale: just a day later, she spoke to the Sun and said: “I’m going into Celebrity Big Brother next week and I’m so excited.” And now she’s retweeting fans who say they’re looking forward to seeing her in the CBB house. So who knows what to believe!

India Willoughby

India Willoughby was born as Jonathan and worked as an ITV reporter and news reader for 10 years before choosing to undergo gender reassignment surgery, aged 50. She returned to ITV Border in 2016 as India and has since appeared on Loose Women, becoming the first transwoman in the world to co-host an all-female talk show.

Louise Thompson

The Made in Chelsea star has been with the series since 2011, living out her rollercoaster love life in front of the cameras – a reality TV stint that has charted her relationships with co-stars Spencer Matthews, Jamie Laing, Andy Jordan, Alik Alfux and, most recently, Ryan Libbey. But besides her MIC exploits, Louise has established herself as an Instagram star, regularly posting pictures of her exercise routines and exotic holidays. It’s enough to make you feel horribly guilty about your Christmas spent in your PJs stuffing your face with turkey and chocolate. Could Louise be hot on the heels of Toff’s I’m a Celeb win with a stay in the CBB house?

Andrew Brady

Until his appearance on The Apprentice, Andrew Brady was just your average 26-year-old project engineer from Cheshire. But his bid to become Lord Sugar’s latest prodigy thrust him into the spotlight, with Andrew eventually fired in week eight in a series that saw Sugar decide to invest in the businesses of both finalists – an Apprentice first! Still, Andrew may yet extend his 15 minutes of fame with a stay in the CBB house…

Charlotte Leslie

Charlotte Leslie may well have some time on her hands. The Conservative politician held the Bristol North West seat since 2010 but lost to Labour’s Darren Jones in the 2017 General Election. She came out as pro-Brexit in the run-up to the Referendum, sat on the Education and Health Select Committees and since losing her seat in Parliament has been appointed the director of the Conservative Middle East Council. But despite rumours that she will be joining the CBB house, Charlotte has already set the record straight:

Afraid I won't be! x pic.twitter.com/8CIv7APyfs — Charlotte Leslie (@CharlotteLeslie) December 29, 2017

That’s that, then.

Ashley James

We’re still not entirely sure what Ashley James is famous for. She first popped up on screens in E4 reality series Made in Chelsea for a brief stint in 2012-13, but departed after a handful of episodes and has since been dabbling in some modelling, presenting, and a LOT of red carpet posing. She hosts a show on Hoxton Radio and like her fellow MIC stars posts stacks of glamorous snaps on social media – so perfect fodder for the CBB house, really.

Ginuwine

If you’ve watched Channing Tatum remove his clothes in Magic Mike (and if you haven’t, seriously, what have you been doing with your time?) you’ll be well-acquainted with Ginuwine’s greatest hit. Pony reached number six in the US Billboard charts when it was first released back in 1996 and was followed up with the likes of Differences and In Those Jeans. Ginuwine – real name Elgin Baylor Lumpkin – has sold over five million albums in America and has also made appearances in TV shows Martial Law and Parks and Recreation. The 47-year-old R&B star would follow in the footsteps of fellow Americans Perez Hilton, Jackie Stallone and Speidi if he chose to enter the CBB house.

Sinitta

Sinitta first found fame as a singer, with hits including So Macho, Toy Boy and Cross My Broken Heart. But she’s best known to today’s audiences as a close confidante of Simon Cowell, working as an advisor on his talent show The X Factor – although she’s become more popular for her outlandish outfits (think well-placed leaves and not much else…). She’s also become a reality TV regular, making appearances on I’m a Celebrity and The Jump, so she’ll be a perfect fit for the CBB house.

Laura Simpson

Remember when Wayne Rooney got caught drunk driving with a girl (NOT wife Coleen) in his passenger seat? Well, that girl was Laura Simpson who now looks set to make the logical progression into the CBB house. Wayne was sentenced to 100 hours of community service for his misdemeanours whereas Laura has sold her story and submitted to a grilling on This Morning, as well as putting the VW Beetle in question on sale (for an inflated asking price, of course). We bet she’s got her eye on the CBB pay cheque…

Shobna Gulati

Having played Anita in Victoria Wood’s Dinnerladies and Sunita Alahan in Coronation Street, and appeared as a Loose Women panellist, Shobna Gulati will be a familiar face to many CBB viewers. The 51-year-old is a no-nonsense sort of person who would suffer no fools in the Big Brother house.

Holly Hagan

The 25-year-old Geordie Shore star made her first appearance on MTV’s biggest reality show in 2011. Over the next five years she was at the centre of all the drama, embarking on relationships with other cast members including James Tindale and Kyle Christie. Hagan has also appeared in Nuts, FHM and Loaded and has stripped off for Heat and OK! magazine. At the end of 2016 she dramatically quit Geordie Shore – is this the perfect time for her to head into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

Michaella McCollum

Remember the “Peru Two”? Back in 2013, young Michaella McCollum and her pal Melissa Reid were arrested for drug smuggling at an airport in Peru. A massive 11kg of cocaine was found in their luggage. The drug mules were both sentenced to six years in prison – but now they’re out: McCollum was released in 2016 and managed to get home to Ireland a few months later, and since then she’s been enjoying life as an ex-jailbird. The 24-year-old was last seen in the Channel 4 documentary Brits Behind Bars: Cocaine Smugglers.

Michelle Mone

Baroness Mone of Mayfair (yes, really) made her fortune in lingerie. The 46-year-old entrepreneur from Scotland founded bra company Ultimo and propelled herself to success as a businesswoman, earning an OBE and a spot in the House of Lords as a Conservative peer. But even if you’re not familiar with the world of lingerie or politics, you may recognise her because she’s already appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Loose Women, The Apprentice and I’m A Celebrity. Divorced with three kids, she’s currently dating the golfer Stefan Soroka.

Elizabeth McKenna

The Apprentice 2017 candidate, who was fired at the interviews stage, is heavily rumoured to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother House. From the very first episode of this year’s competition, McKenna was grabbing viewers’ attention for being loud and opinionated, so she’d be a fiery addition to the line-up. The 39-year-old, known at work as “scary Liz”, fuelled speculation when she recently told Digital Spy she would love to appear on CBB.

Pete Wicks

The Only Way Is Essex star might be following in the footsteps of ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna and entering the Celebrity Big Brother House. McKenna was a contestant on CBB in 2016 and was briefly removed from the show after an expletive-ridden rant directed at fellow housemates Tiffany Pollard and John Partridge.