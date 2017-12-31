Viewers really want a full series of Alan Carr’s The Price Is Right

People loved the comedian’s revival of the classic gameshow

Alan Carr’s revival of classic 90s game-show The Price is Right has gone down a treat with viewers, who are now demanding a full series.

The one-off, hour-long pilot aired on Channel 4 on Saturday night, with the Chatty Man stepping into the shoes of former presenters Leslie Crowther, Bob Warman, Sir Bruce Forsyth and Joe Pasquale.

Not only did 89% of voters on our poll say they wanted a full series of The Price is Right – but Twitter loved it too…

Please tell me @AlanCarr and #thepriceisright isn't just back for a one off….I absolutely loved it!! — JoJo (@jomckay1978) December 30, 2017

#ThePriceIsRight needs to come back for a full series 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — TV Geek Online 📺 (@TVGeekOnline) December 30, 2017

They should bring back #ThePriceIsRight for a series — owen (@TheOwenChild) December 30, 2017

@AlanCarr should bring back The Price Is Right! Loved Watching it tonight! #ComeOnDown #thepriceisright — Coral McBride (@coral_mcbride) December 30, 2017

Hope #thepriceisright isn’t going to be a one off! Please bring it back @AlanCarr is fabulous just as you’d expect… loving it 💕💕 — Nat Parker-Fearn (@Nattienoonoo) December 30, 2017

Carr recently told RadioTimes.com that now, 10 years after the original show was taken off air, is the perfect time to bring it back.

“It’s good old family fun and I think in the current climate a nice big helping of nostalgia to make us feel all snuggly is just what the doctor ordered,” he said.