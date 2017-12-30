EastEnders: one member of Aidan’s gang to be shot dead?

Who will be seen taking a bullet?

EastEnders will start 2018 with a bang when one of Aidan’s gang gets shot during their much-discussed heist.

Advertisement

The BBC1 soap has recently seen charming but sinister Aidan recruit Mick, Phil, Vincent, Billy and Keanu to be a part of his dangerous operation.

But scenes to be shown on New Year’s Day will see the raid fall apart – with one member of the team left taking a bullet…

The upcoming drama sees the ‘job’ get underway as all the men take up their positions with fake guns and disguises.

Shirley, meanwhile, worries about Mick and rushes to find Linda to help track him down. It doesn’t take long to locate the men but just as they reach them, the job starts to fall apart when it turns out that their targets are also armed. An increasingly precarious position then results in a shot being fired.

In the aftermath, the crew all do what they can to salvage their ‘earnings’, but one of them may not be seeing much of 2018.

Meanwhile, Aidan’s motive about the job and the men he has chosen to be part of it all become clear…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of upcoming drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.