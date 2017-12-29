The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci destroys hopes of Peter Capaldi comeback as Malcolm Tucker

Television's most insulting Director of Communications will not be returning to our screens anytime soon

With one simple word, Armando Iannucci has dashed all of our most precious hopes for 2018. The word is “no”.

That’s what the screenwriter tweeted in response to a request for another series of The Thick of It starring Peter Capaldi as the foul-mouthed Malcolm Tucker.

It was actually Capaldi himself who got our hopes up, saying he was looking forward to swearing again post-Doctor Who and adding: “I think I’m going to be working with Armando next year.” We all hoped to see Malcolm Tucker’s sweary take on today’s political disasters.

And in October, Iannucci tweeted: “I have good news later for those asking for Malcolm Tucker on Brexit….” – but it turned out to be a “debate” in the pages of the Big Issue between Tucker and Alan Partridge, rather than an on-screen revival.

Will we ever get to see Malcolm Tucker again? Alas, despite Doctor Who star Capaldi’s recent release from the Tardis, he’s not heading to Parliament for a Brexit special any time soon. Iannucci replied to his fans:

No — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) December 29, 2017

Which is about as useless as a marzipan dildo.