Can we guess your Hogwarts house with these 10 questions? Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin...? Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share on Google Plus Share on Reddit Email to a friend By Stephen Daw Friday, 29th December 2017 at 9:00 am Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share on Google Plus Share on Reddit Email to a friend Tags Christmas Christmas 2017 Quiz Fantasy Film Harry Potter (franchise) Related news JK Rowling wants everyone to know she’s NOT writing a new Harry Potter book Daniel Radcliffe takes a harrowing journey into the Amazon in new role All about Harry Potter (franchise) News, photos, videos and full episode guide You might like JK Rowling wants everyone to know she’s NOT writing a new Harry Potter book Daniel Radcliffe takes a harrowing journey into the Amazon in new role Can we guess which Harry Potter character is your favourite in 7 magical questions? Have you seen what fans did to the bathroom of the cafe JK Rowling wrote Harry Potter in?