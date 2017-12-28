Meet the cast of the Victoria Christmas special

Christmas has come to Buckingham Palace – and Prince Albert could not be more excited, covering everything with Christmas trees and decorations and flickering candles. This ITV special is packed with familiar faces as the royal family celebrates the festive season together.

Advertisement

Where did we leave things with each of the characters, and who’s who in the Victoria Christmas special? Here’s what you need to know…

Queen Victoria – Jenna Coleman

Who does she play? Queen Victoria, of course. We’ve now reached the Christmas of 1846 and Victoria is in her late 20s, with a bunch of kids and another one on the way – hence the baby bump. She and Prince Albert continue to adore and infuriate each other in equal measure. This is her first Christmas without Baroness Lehzen by her side after her old governess was fired and sent back to Germany.

Where have I seen her before? Jenna Coleman played Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale, but what really made her a household name was her role as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who. She served as companion to Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor and Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor before swapping the Tardis for Buckingham Palace.

Prince Albert – Tom Hughes

Who does he play? Prince Albert (formerly of Saxe Coburg and Gotha) is the Queen’s husband. He adores Christmas and is determined to introduce his growing family to all the Germanic festive traditions of his childhood.

Where have I seen him before? English actor Tom Hughes has to affect a German accent for his role as Prince Albert. He’s also been in Agatha Christie’s Marple, Trinity, The Game, and Silk.

Lord Alfred – Jordan Waller

Who does he play? Oh, poor Lord Alfred Paget! In the previous series he had an illicit romantic storyline with Sir Robert Peel’s Private Secretary Edward Drummond, but the star-crossed lovers were cruelly separated when Drummond was shot to death outside parliament. Now Lord Alfred is grieving in secret.

Where have I seen him before? Jordan Waller plays Randolph Churchill in the war movie Darkest Hour.

Wilhelmina Coke – Bebe Cave

Who does she play? Wilhelmina Coke is a sweet and caring woman who lives at court with her aunt, the Duchess of Buccleuch. The Duchess is hoping to get her married off before she becomes an old maiden. We’ve seen her develop an (unrequited) crush on Prince Ernest and form a friendship with Lord Alfred, whose relationship with Drummond she secretly knew about.

Where have I seen her before? Bebe Cave has starred in Trying Again and Frankie, and also in the Charles Dickens movie Great Expectations as Young Biddy.

Mrs Skerrett – Nell Hudson

Who does she play? Skerrett is actually single, but goes by “Mrs” because she is married to her job as the Queen’s personal dresser. A kind, considerate and moral woman, she has fallen in love with the cook Mr Francatelli – but as a servant in the royal household she’s not supposed to get married.

Advertisement

Where have I seen her before? You may recognise the striking Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie from Outlander. She also had the guest role of Paulette Roland in an episode of Call the Midwife.