Piers Morgan celebrates as Good Morning Britain is named most complained about TV show of 2017

The show's September interview with a therapist who claimed to offer a "cure" for homosexuality sparked fury among viewers

He doesn’t shy away from controversy so it’s little wonder, then, that Piers Morgan is celebrating his involvement in one of the most controversial TV broadcasts of 2017.

The Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter to celebrate when The i revealed that the September 5th broadcast of Good Morning Britain – featuring Dr Michael Davidson, who claimed her could offer a ‘cure’ for homosexuality – was the most complained-about piece of television of the past twelve months.

“Boom” wrote Morgan. “No 1”, followed by a series of fist pump emojis.

Morgan challenged Davidson’s views on air at the time.

“You know what we call these people [who offer conversion therapy]? We call them horrible little bigots in the modern world. Bigoted people who talk complete claptrap and, in my view, a malevolent and dangerous part of our society”, he said.

1,142 complaints were lodged with Ofcom as viewers criticised ITV for giving Davidson a platform.

The interview was one of just two broadcasts to receive more than 1000 complaints in the past twelve months. The second was a Sky News Press Preview from June 20th, during which journalist Melanie Phillips made comments about Muslim people which were considered to be inflammatory.

Top 10 most complained about broadcasts of 2017 (up to December 20th) were:

