Meet the cast of Love, Lies & Records

Set mainly in the Leeds Town Hall registry office, Love, Lies & Records focuses on the lives of the registrars dealing with births, marriages and deaths on a daily basis. Kate Dickinson, Rick Severs, Judy Fellows, James McKenzie and their fellow colleagues battle through the daily dramas at the office whilst also trying to balance their own personal issues – but sometimes they just can’t prevent their two worlds from colliding.

Meet the cast of BAFTA award-winning writer Kay Mellor’s brand new drama…

Kate Dickenson (played by Ashley Jensen)

The hard-working Kate Dickenson sometimes finds she has too much on her plate. With two grumpy teenagers, a promotion to Superintendent, a feud with a colleague and a risqué secret hanging over her head, Kate is finding that coveted work/life balance difficult to achieve.

Who is Ashley Jensen?

You may recognise her from her stint as Maggie Jacobs on the TV series Extras, but Ashley Jensen has quite the diverse filmography under her name. She’s starred in everything from EastEnders to The Bill, Taggart to Ugly Betty, Silent Witness to Casualty. The Scottish actress has also taken to voice acting, creating Nannette in Gnomeo & Juliet and Phelgma the Fierce in the Oscar-nominated film How To Train Your Dragon.

Jensen’s career spans almost two decades and she’s on our screens now more than ever, playing Agatha Raisin in Sky’s detective series and Fran in Channel 4’s Catastrophe. Up next is her role in Indian Summer, a Scotland-based film currently in pre-production.

Rob Armstrong (played by Adrian Bower)

Alongside his partner, Kate, Rob Armstrong finds balancing his work and home life difficult. As a Detective Sergeant in the Yorkshire Police, he throws all he can into his job, determined to get himself promoted whilst juggling the chaos of his blended family.

Who is Adrian Bower?

Adrian Bower has long been gracing our television screens having appeared in the likes of Teachers, A Touch of Cloth and Mount Pleasant. He’s also starred in the popular BBC historical drama The Last Kingdom as Leofric, Earl of Mercia, as Scott in Talk to Me, Detective Constable Jim Cassidy in the TV series Badger and Dr Ross Freeman in Dangerfield. He’s also recently produced and starred in Early Days, a short drama due to air in February next year.

Rick Severs (played by Kenny Doughty)

Rick is known as the cheeky one in the office. He and his wife Olivia have been unsuccessfully trying for a baby. But little does Olivia know of her husband’s secret shared with Kate.

Who is Kenny Doughty?

Crime drama fans will recognise the handsome Kenny Doughty from his role as DS Aiden Healy in the ITV series Vera. But aside from playing the Northumberland Police officer, Doughty has appeared in Coronation Street as Jake Harman, in New Tricks as Billy Radford and in Stella as Sean. And he’s no stranger to the stage, starring in Troilus & Cressida at the Old Vic and Present Laughter at the Royal Exchange in Manchester. Next Doughty is to take a turn behind the camera to direct new thriller Vengeance Waits.

Judy Fellows (played by Rebecca Front)

Solely focused on her career, Judy Fellows has been working as a registrar for over 21 years, but takes affront when Kate is promoted over her, turning their professional dispute into something a little more personal.

Who is Rebecca Front?

Rebecca Front is a veteran of the acting profession – she’s been on the scene since the early 90s and has appeared in many films and television shows throughout the years. She’s had roles in Big Train, The Catherine Tate Show, Grandma’s House, Lewis, War & Peace, Doctor Who and more recently Transformers: The Last Knight. You might even recognise her voice from the narration of Channel 4 documentary Supervet. But she’s perhaps best known for her role as MP Nicola Murray, opposite Peter Capaldi, in The Thick of It – a part which earned her a BAFTA for best female comedy performance.

James McKenzie (played by Mark Stanley)

James McKenzie may seem content in his job as Deputy Registrar and with his wife and two sons but when his internal battles about his identity come to light, his world threatens to turn upside down.

Who is Mark Stanley?

Game of Thrones fans will recognise Mark Stanley as the strong-willed man of the nights watch, Grenn. But since his time on the show ended he’s appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the TV series Dickensian, Our Kind of Traitor, Dark River and the drama series Broken. You can catch McKenzie next in the BBC’s adaptation of Little Women.

Talia (played by Mandip Gill)

As the newest member in the office, Talia is still finding her feet in the world of registering births, deaths and marriages.

Mandip Gill secured her first role in television as Phoebe McQueen in the soap opera Hollyoaks but after a three-year run on the show, her character was killed off in 2015. Since then she’s had roles in Cuckoo, Doctors, The Good Karma Hospital and Casualty. But her major break came with the announcement that she has been cast as a companion in the eleventh series of Doctor Who – Gill is set to appear alongside Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor when the show returns to screens next year.

Anna (played by Rochenda Sandall)

Anna is another member of the team at the Leeds Register office and after a run-in about her choice of outfit with Judy, she wholeheartedly supports Kate’s promotion over her.

Who is Rochenda Sandall?

Relatively new to both big and small screen, Rochenda Sandall landed her first role in the TV series Doctors as PC Jenny Briggs in 2013. She’s since appeared in Coriolanus, Coronation Street as P.C. Sandford, Rachel in The Cocktail Waitress, A432 in Instant Fix and Jean Reid in the TV series Broken.

Simon Armitage (played by James Burrows)

Simon Armitage has had an emotional and tragic life. The mother of his new-born baby is battling cancer and he wants to marry her before it’s too late.

Who is James Burrows?

Like several of his Love, Lies & Records co-stars – and much of the British acting industry – James Burrows got his first big role in the TV series Doctors, but he’s also made minor appearances in This Is England, Robin Hood, Casualty, Vera, Emmerdale and Silent Witness, to name a few. His main recurring roles have come in Safe House, Brief Encounters and Mount Pleasant and he’s also recently finished filming Fighting with My Family where he features alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Ramin (played by Jonas Khan)

Originally from Iran, Ramin has just recently gained UK citizenship through his marriage to his English wife, but their relationship starts to raise suspicions at the Registry Office.

Who is Jonas Khan?

Jonas Khan first appeared on screens in the short Guns in 2008 – since then he’s starred in Strike Back, The Taking of Prince Harry, Silent Witness, Tyrant and, most recently, as Captain Azizi in Our Girl. He landed his first big role as Nizar in Rock the Kasbah and since then his career and popularity have been on the rise. He’s even branched into video gaming, lending his voice to a character in Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Dominica (played by Katarina Cas)

Slovenian-born Dominica translates for a young, pregnant bride-to-be – she raises suspicions after being strangely over-defensive in an unexpected home visit.

Who is Katarina Cas?

Slovenian actress Katarina Cas has been a mainstay of her home country’s TV screens since the start of the millennia but she’s also been busy making a name for herself outside Eastern Europe. Cas has had roles in critically acclaimed The Wolf of Wall Street, The Rift, Silent Witness, New Tricks and A Touch of Cloth. She will also appear in new 2018 thriller Terminal alongside Simon Pegg and Margot Robbie.