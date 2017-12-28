Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

“I am the Doctor – the man that stops the monsters!”

Following the explosive Doctor Who Christmas special earlier this week, Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor is no more. Finally regenerating into Jodie Whittakers new incarnation after a whole episode of indecision, Twice Upon a Time capped off the Scottish actor’s four years in the role and had fans all around the world feeling truly emotional at the end of the Capaldi era.

So what better time to take a stroll (or quick Tardis trip) down memory lane, thanks to a new video from the BBC that handily recaps some of the Twelfth Doctor’s most memorable, emotional and generally epic moments during the last few series of Doctor Who.

Goodbye, Attack Eyebrows – you will be missed.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn