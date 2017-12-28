Celebrity Big Brother 2018 releases “very happy” third housemate teaser

Who will be joining Rachel Johnson in the Celebrity Big Brother house?

In less than seven days the Celebrity Big Brother house will open its doors to welcome a whole host of new housemates and, as Channel 5 continues to tease their identities, speculation about who they might be is mounting.

CBB 2015 contestant Katie Hopkins sent the rumour mill into overdrive with a cryptic tweet about Tuesday January 2nd, which many have presumed relates to a possible appearance on the show.

Meanwhile the official Big Brother account has shared a third teaser for a housemate who they “couldn’t be happier” to have in the new series.

This housemate couldn't be happier and we couldn't be happier to have her on #CBB, but who could she be? Find out when we return on Tuesday 2nd of January at 9pm on @Channel5_tv 🤔💙 pic.twitter.com/6EPaOSorR4 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 28, 2017

“What I’ve discovered since coming out is I don’t feel as though I’m telling a lie or covering anything up and that is the most amazing gift”, the mystery housemate says.

But who could it be? Twitter sleuths have suggested everyone from transgender newsreader India Willoughby to former X Factor contestant Honey G. None of these suggestions have been confirmed or denied by Channel 5.

We do know one thing for certain, though. Boris Johnson’s sister, Rachel Johnson, will be going into the all-female house. Her participation in the series was confirmed on Christmas Eve.

We can confirm that journalist @RachelSJohnson will be one of the female Celebrity Big Brother housemates entering the House live at 9pm, Tuesday 2nd January on @channel5_tv! #CBB 👁💯🎉 pic.twitter.com/RSHbRgAxzq — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 24, 2017

Earlier this month it was announced that the new series would launch as an all-female edition of the show to ‘mark the centenary of women’s suffrage’.

Channel 5 revealed that the female celebs will be left to their own devices for the opening stages of the series before men are introduced later on.

Celebrity Big Brother launches on Tuesday 2nd January 2018 at 9pm on Channel 5