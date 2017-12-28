Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Celebrity Big Brother 2018 releases “very happy” third housemate teaser

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 releases “very happy” third housemate teaser

Who will be joining Rachel Johnson in the Celebrity Big Brother house?

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, SL

In less than seven days the Celebrity Big Brother house will open its doors to welcome a whole host of new housemates and, as Channel 5 continues to tease their identities, speculation about who they might be is mounting.

Advertisement

CBB 2015 contestant Katie Hopkins sent the rumour mill into overdrive with a cryptic tweet about Tuesday January 2nd, which many have presumed relates to a possible appearance on the show.

Meanwhile the official Big Brother account has shared a third teaser for a housemate who they “couldn’t be happier” to have in the new series.

“What I’ve discovered since coming out is I don’t feel as though I’m telling a lie or covering anything up and that is the most amazing gift”, the mystery housemate says.

But who could it be? Twitter sleuths have suggested everyone from transgender newsreader India Willoughby to former X Factor contestant Honey G. None of these suggestions have been confirmed or denied by Channel 5.

We do know one thing for certain, though. Boris Johnson’s sister, Rachel Johnson, will be going into the all-female house. Her participation in the series was confirmed on Christmas Eve.

Earlier this month it was announced that the new series would launch as an all-female edition of the show to ‘mark the centenary of women’s suffrage’.

Channel 5 revealed that the female celebs will be left to their own devices for the opening stages of the series before men are introduced later on.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother launches on Tuesday 2nd January 2018 at 9pm on Channel 5

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Emma Willis, Getty, SL

When is Celebrity Big Brother back on TV?

Books becoming TV shows in 2018

15 books to read before the TV adaptations air in 2018

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, SL

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 teases identity of second housemate

Marvel's Jessica Jones, David Tennant (Netflix, BA)

The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more