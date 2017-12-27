What time is Miranda Does Christmas on TV?

Miranda is back on TV this Christmas. Yes, you read that right. MIRANDA HART. It’s been three long years since her eponymous sitcom wrapped up on BBC1 and since then she’s been largely absent from the small screen.

But she’s kept herself busy, making her Hollywood debut playing Melissa McCarthy’s sidekick in Spy, and appearing on the West End stage as Miss Hannigan in Annie. She hosted ITV’s Royal Variety Performance in November, entertaining the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – but this festive season sees her catering for the masses on Channel 4’s Miranda Does Christmas.

When is Miranda Does Christmas on TV?

Miranda Does Christmas will air on Wednesday 27th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

What is Miranda Does Christmas?

Good question. So far we have few details… a line of programme information promises “a raucous Christmas party” hosted by Hart (with some very special guests) and offering us all “some tips for surviving the festive period”.

No word yet on who those guests might be but we can only hope some of her Miranda co-stars pop up, especially lovely Gary (aka Tom Ellis), and the comedian’s real-life mother, Dee Hart Dyke, who has forged her own television career recently with All Gardens Great and Small on More 4.

The “raucous” party does, however, promise to show us how to make Christmas just as fun as it used to be – and we’ve been told to expect Miranda singing carols with a special guest singer.

Has Miranda Does Christmas been recorded?

The one-off episode will be filmed at London Studios on Saturday 9th December. You can apply for tickets here.