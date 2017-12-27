Will Miranda ever be back for another series?

Comedian Miranda Hart had such fun on Channel 4 this Christmas - but will she ever bring Miranda back?

She’s taken Hollywood by storm and won millions of hearts with her stint as Chummy on Call The Midwife, but if there’s one thing Miranda Hart is known and loved for it’s BBC sitcom Miranda.

The comedy – starring Hart, Tom Ellis, Sarah Hadland, Patricia Hodge, Sally Phillips and James Holmes – aired on the BBC between 2009 and 2015, and amassed quite the fanbase in its time on air.

Fans were left heartbroken when The Final Curtain fell on New Year’s Day in 2015, and ever since they’ve been eager to hear news of any possible revival for the show.

Now Hart herself has hosted a night of Christmas fun on Channel 4, fans are wondering all over again what the future could hold for the comic star and her beloved series.

“I can say there will be something,” teased Sarah Hadland in October 2016, remaining tight-lipped about exactly what. We can only assume she meant the Miranda movie, which Hart revealed she’d “worked towards writing a script” for, before deciding the sitcom didn’t suit the format.

“What are [the characters] doing on location? And we’re not hearing laughs [from the audience], so it’s such a different thing,” she explained at the time.

Sally Phillips – who played Tilly in the BBC sitcom – confirmed that the cast has been booked in to work on said film over the summer.

“I know she doesn’t want to feel that she’s just going back and doing it for the sake of it,” said Phillips of a possible revival, “she wants to make sure it’s really good. I’d love it if she did it.”

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show in October, Hart admitted that she’s been “thinking about” bringing the show back again after Tom Ellis made some interesting remarks about Miranda and Gary’s future: “The idea of them in their married life with children is something we’d like to explore,” he told RadioTimes.com

“The lovely Tom Ellis was saying… that he’d like to see Miranda and Gary married,” Hart said. “Now he’s got me thinking! There’s a thought there, to explore the comedy of marriage. Particularly early life marriage and how that would work. I’d quite like to see that.”

Sadly there’s been no official confirmation just yet and Miranda’s been quite busy – so busy, in fact, that she had to pull out of a possible return to Call The Midwife – but we can live in hope, right?

Would YOU like to see another series of Miranda? Cast your vote and have your say below.