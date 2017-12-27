Doctor Who behind the scenes video reveals the secrets of Peter Capaldi’s “unspeakably stressful” regeneration scene

Director Rachel Talalay explains how she "wanted it to be grander" than previous regenerations

A new video from behind the scenes of the Doctor Who 2017 Christmas special details how Steven Moffat and director Rachel Talalay shot the regeneration scene which bid farewell to Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi and ushered in a new era with Jodie Whitaker.

Advertisement

In the clip, Talalay revealed that they were left with only 20 minutes to shoot the final part of the scene. “That was unspeakably stressful,” she said.

The director explained that Capaldi had “numerous notes” on what he wanted to do, and that they tried a variety of different things, but that she knew all along that she wanted to “blow stuff up”.

“In the old days, you did a morph and there was some stuff on the face. But I wanted it to be grander,” she said. Check the clip out below.

Capaldi bid farewell to the Whoniverse on Christmas Day, and new doctor Jodi Whitaker got off to a rather clumsy start, mishandling the Tardis and getting flung out into open space. Watch the complete regeneration scene below.

Advertisement

Doctor Who season 11 is due to air on the BBC in Autumn 2018