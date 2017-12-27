Celebrity Big Brother 2018 teases identity of second housemate

And fans on Twitter reckon they know who it is...

Celebrity Big Brother has teased the identity of the second housemate to enter the house on Twitter, ahead of the launch show next Tuesday 2nd January 2018.

The tweet features a self-deprecating, pitched-up audio clip of a new contestant.

“Will I be using my womanly charms to get what I want? God I don’t think I’ve got any charms,” the contestant says. “I’ve got the opposite of charm, whatever that is. Anti-charisma?”

Any guesses who that could be? Check the teaser out below below.

Craving some #CBB? Here's a little teaser from one of our brand new celebrity housemates! 🙊 Tune in on Tuesday 2nd January at 9pm on Channel5​_tv pic.twitter.com/tJruXFPPHo — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 26, 2017

Fans on Twitter have suggested it could be Charlotte Dawson (daughter of comedy legend Les Dawson) or reality TV star Paisley Billings – though Big Brother has yet to confirm or deny these suggestions.

The new contestant will join up journalist Rachel Johnson (Boris’s sister), whose foray into reality television follows that of her father Stanley, who appeared in the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

We can confirm that journalist @RachelSJohnson will be one of the female Celebrity Big Brother housemates entering the House live at 9pm, Tuesday 2nd January on @channel5_tv! #CBB 👁💯🎉 pic.twitter.com/RSHbRgAxzq — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 24, 2017

Earlier this month it was announced that the new series would launch as an all-female edition of the show to ‘mark the centenary of women’s suffrage’.

Channel 5 revealed that the female celebs will be left to their own devices for the opening stages of the series before men are introduced later on.

Celebrity Big Brother launches on Tuesday 2nd January 2018 at 9pm on Channel 5