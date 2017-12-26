Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who regeneration revealed

New footage gives us our first proper look at the Thirteenth Doctor in action

Tonight’s Doctor Who Christmas special was a particularly momentous affair, concluding with the regeneration of Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi into Jodie Whittaker, the new Thirteenth Doctor and the first woman to play the role.

Advertisement

And following her brief appearance at the end of Twice Upon a Time, the BBC have released the footage of the new Doctor’s very first steps, falls and words (“Oh, brilliant!” if you weren’t paying attention) in the exciting regeneration sequence fans just watched on TV.

And after all the excitement of the episode, the story ends with the new Doctor losing control of the Tardis, falling out and plummeting towards the Earth. With that kind of cliffhanger, we can’t WAIT for series 11…

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in autumn 2018