First look at Tommy Shelby and Alfie Solomons in explosive Peaky Blinders series finale

The pair have an intense conversation backstage at a boxing match in the final episode of series four

Peaky Blinders finale, BBC Pictures, SL

A word of advice: watch the Peaky Blinders series four finale.

The final episode in the current run is explosive in every sense of the word as Luca Changretta’s Mafia close in on the Shelby family in their bid to wreak revenge.

With the Peaky gang facing their possible demise, Tommy and Alfie orchestrate a boxing match of David v Goliath proportions.

But backstage, away from the riotous noise of the ring, the pair – played by Cillian Murphy and guest star Tom Hardy – are having an intimate conversation. You see, Alfie’s had a “revelation” – and he’s taking it rather seriously.

“Imagine that you could not see at all, that you was born blind,” he muses to Tommy. “Then one day, you open up your eyes and you can see everything in the world when before you could only touch it or smell it is.”

Quite what that revelation is, well, you’ll have to wait until the series finale airs tonight at 9pm on BBC2. But rest assured, this is one of the most eventful denouements in Peaky Blinders history. You won’t want to miss it.

