The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Val Stones been up to since she left GBBO?

How far did she get in the competition? What’s she been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant

Val Stones Bake Off (Channel 4, EH)

Val Stones won the hearts of viewers across the country on The Great British Bake Off in 2016.

On her departure after five weeks, she gave a tear-jerking exit speech (“Whatever I bake, I stir love into it”) which was voted by RadioTimes.com readers as the best Bake Off moment of all time.

The former headteacher will forever be remembered for her unintentional innuendos…

And for listening to cakes…

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Age: 67

From: Somerset

Twitter: @valstones

Instagram: @valcake.walks

What has Val been up to since Bake Off?

For the past year, Val has been a busy lady – from teaching baking classes to students and bake-sale fundraising to judging cookery competitions and speaking at foodie events.

In October, steely Val walked along the Great Wall of China (!!) to raise money for charity.

She’s also had a mention from Ed Sheeran on Twitter (who she adores)…

Plus Bake Off 2017 winner Candice Brown managed to get the singer to send Val a personal video message…

And Val’s been meeting up with Bake Off pal Selasi. Friendship goals.

Had lunch with family and friends #friends #family

A post shared by Val Stones (@valcake.walks) on

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4

All about The Great Christmas Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

