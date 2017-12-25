The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Val Stones been up to since she left GBBO?

How far did she get in the competition? What’s she been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant

Val Stones won the hearts of viewers across the country on The Great British Bake Off in 2016.

On her departure after five weeks, she gave a tear-jerking exit speech (“Whatever I bake, I stir love into it”) which was voted by RadioTimes.com readers as the best Bake Off moment of all time.

The former headteacher will forever be remembered for her unintentional innuendos…

And for listening to cakes…

Age: 67

From: Somerset

Twitter: @valstones

Instagram: @valcake.walks

What has Val been up to since Bake Off?

For the past year, Val has been a busy lady – from teaching baking classes to students and bake-sale fundraising to judging cookery competitions and speaking at foodie events.

In October, steely Val walked along the Great Wall of China (!!) to raise money for charity.

We walked up over 3,000 steps today and covered 17,000 walking steps . It was a huge challenge and when we all reached the top of the Heavenly ladder I just wanted to cry with tears of joy because everyone of us had climbed for the good of others #Nspcc #cystic Fibrosis # charity A post shared by Val Stones (@valcake.walks) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

She’s also had a mention from Ed Sheeran on Twitter (who she adores)…

this is beautiful and exactly the reason why I make music. Thank you x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 3, 2017

Plus Bake Off 2017 winner Candice Brown managed to get the singer to send Val a personal video message…

I am thrilled that my great friend Candice met Ed on my behalf in Cannes and let Ed know how much his music means to me and sent this message . I'm so happy and Ed I really do make the most delicious sausage rolls . In fact I could make anything you fancied #edsheeran #valbakesedsings A post shared by Val Stones (@valcake.walks) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

And Val’s been meeting up with Bake Off pal Selasi. Friendship goals.

Had lunch with family and friends #friends #family A post shared by Val Stones (@valcake.walks) on Oct 23, 2016 at 9:58am PDT

