The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Rav Bansal been up to since he left GBBO?

How far did he get in the competition? What’s he been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant

It’s Rav, another member of the Class of ’16 (alongside Selasi, Val and Benjamina) to join the festive Bake Off special. And compared to his fellow returning Bakers, he’s got the most to prove: during his time in the competition, Rav found himself at the bottom of the technical challenge for three weeks in a row.

But what’s Rav been up since his first Bake Off appearance? Here’s everything you need to know…

Name: Rav Bansal

Age: 28

Job: Baker

Series: Series 7

Week Eliminated: 6 (Botanical Week)

Twitter: @RavSBansal

What has Rav been up to since leaving Bake Off?

Although working as a student support officer when he originally appeared on the show, Rav is now a full-time baker. He also runs his own baking blog and posts many many pictures of his bakes on Instagram.

He still keeps in touch with his former Bake Off classmates, meeting up with the group to watch this year’s final.

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4