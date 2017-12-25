The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Rav Bansal been up to since he left GBBO?
How far did he get in the competition? What’s he been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant
It’s Rav, another member of the Class of ’16 (alongside Selasi, Val and Benjamina) to join the festive Bake Off special. And compared to his fellow returning Bakers, he’s got the most to prove: during his time in the competition, Rav found himself at the bottom of the technical challenge for three weeks in a row.
But what’s Rav been up since his first Bake Off appearance? Here’s everything you need to know…
Name: Rav Bansal
Age: 28
Job: Baker
Series: Series 7
Week Eliminated: 6 (Botanical Week)
Twitter: @RavSBansal
What has Rav been up to since leaving Bake Off?
Although working as a student support officer when he originally appeared on the show, Rav is now a full-time baker. He also runs his own baking blog and posts many many pictures of his bakes on Instagram.
Berry and #GreekYoghurt Cake. #Recipe Cake 125g full fat Greek yoghurt 50ml vegetable oil Zest of 1 lemon 3 free range eggs 125g light brown sugar 200g plain flour 2tsp baking powder Pinch of salt 70g frozen blueberries 70g frozen raspberries Icing 1tbsp melted butter 2tbsp lemon juice 200g icing sugar 1/2 tsp vanilla extract 1. Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Grease and line a 450g/1lb loaf tin. 2. In a large bowl beat together the yoghurt, vegetable oil, lemon zest and eggs until light and fluffy. Sift in all the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. 3. Fold in the frozen berries and then spoon the mixture into the tin, bake for 45 minutes, remove and cool. 4. Mix all of the icing ingredients in a bowl and add some water to make it thin enough to drizzle over the cooled cake. 5. Decorate with some fresh berries.
Getting in the festive mood with these Ginger Triple Chocolate Cookies. #Recipe >>>>> 200g soft butter 300g soft brown sugar 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract 2 eggs 300g self raising flour 80g cocoa powder 1/2 tsp ground ginger 200g chocolate chips 100g melted white chocolate. 1. Cream butter and sugar, then beat in the vanilla and eggs. 2. Sift the flour, cocoa and ginger in a separate bowl. 3. Add the dry ingredients to the creamed butter/sugar in three stages until just combined 4. Spoon on to a baking tray 5. Bake for 12 mins at 180c/gas4/160fan 6. Cool, then drizzle on the white chocolate and decorate.
He still keeps in touch with his former Bake Off classmates, meeting up with the group to watch this year’s final.
#GBBO #Squad READY 🙃 to watch ze finals pic.twitter.com/UznTs6fq56
— Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) October 31, 2017
The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4