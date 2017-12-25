Accessibility Links

The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Rav Bansal been up to since he left GBBO?

How far did he get in the competition? What’s he been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant

The Great Festive Bake Off: - Rav Bansal (C4, TL)

It’s Rav, another member of the Class of ’16 (alongside Selasi, Val and Benjamina) to join the festive Bake Off special. And compared to his fellow returning Bakers, he’s got the most to prove: during his time in the competition, Rav found himself at the bottom of the technical challenge for three weeks in a row.

But what’s Rav been up since his first Bake Off appearance? Here’s everything you need to know…

Name: Rav Bansal

Age: 28

Job: Baker

Series: Series 7

Week Eliminated: 6 (Botanical Week)

Twitter: @RavSBansal

What has Rav been up to since leaving Bake Off?

Although working as a student support officer when he originally appeared on the show, Rav is now a full-time baker. He also runs his own baking blog and posts many many pictures of his bakes on Instagram.

Berry and #GreekYoghurt Cake. #Recipe Cake 125g full fat Greek yoghurt 50ml vegetable oil Zest of 1 lemon 3 free range eggs 125g light brown sugar 200g plain flour 2tsp baking powder Pinch of salt 70g frozen blueberries 70g frozen raspberries Icing 1tbsp melted butter 2tbsp lemon juice 200g icing sugar 1/2 tsp vanilla extract 1. Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Grease and line a 450g/1lb loaf tin. 2. In a large bowl beat together the yoghurt, vegetable oil, lemon zest and eggs until light and fluffy. Sift in all the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. 3. Fold in the frozen berries and then spoon the mixture into the tin, bake for 45 minutes, remove and cool. 4. Mix all of the icing ingredients in a bowl and add some water to make it thin enough to drizzle over the cooled cake. 5. Decorate with some fresh berries.

A post shared by Rav Bansal (@ravsbansal) on

He still keeps in touch with his former Bake Off classmates, meeting up with the group to watch this year’s final.

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

