The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Beca Lyne-Pirkis been up to since she left GBBO?

How far did she get in the competition? What’s she been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant

Beca Lyne-Pirkis was a fan favourite and semi-finalist from series four of The Great British Bake Off in 2013. She stood out for baking the Welsh speciality bara brith.

Age: 36

From: Cardiff

Twitter: @BecaLynePirkis

Instagram: @becalynepirkis

What has Beca been up to since Bake Off?

The year after she was on Bake Off, Beca launched her own Welsh language cooking show called Becws (Welsh for Bakehouse) on S4C, based on her family’s favourite recipes. She now has a series on the same channel, Parti Bwyd Beca.

In November 2017, Beca published her first recipe book, Bwyd Beca/My Food, sharing a selection of family favourites.

Beca is also a regular chef at the Borough Market demo kitchen in London. She writes for the market’s website as well and contributes recipes.

She is also a teacher at Seasoned Cookery School in Derbyshire and gives masterclasses to the apprentices at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant in London.

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4