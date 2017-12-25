Strictly Christmas Special 2017: Everything you need to know about Robbie Savage

What is Robbie famous for? How did she do on Strictly? And who’s she dancing with this time around?

Name: Robbie Savage

Age: 43

Twitter: @RobbieSavage8

Famous for: being a premier league footballer, then pundit

🕺🤷‍♂️ today’s move ! 😂 @bbcstrictly @diannebuswell #strictly A post shared by Robbie Savage (@robbiesavage8) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:12am PST

As a player, Robbie enjoyed stints at Derby County, Leicester City, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, among others. He was a regular in the Welsh national side, with 39 caps for his country, but left under a cloud after reports of a bust-up with manager John Toshack.

A controversial character, whom players and fans alike love to hate, Robbie is known for his flowing blond locks, perma-tan and a robust playing style, which at one time made him the most yellow-carded player in the Premier League.

Other football-related controversies have included numerous accusations of on-field “simulation” and a £10,000 fine for using a referee’s toilet at half-time.

Now enjoying a career as a football pundit, Savage frequently appears on Match of the Day.

How did he do on Strictly?

Not well. At all. Although Savage finished sixth in the competition with professional partner Ola Jordan, he managed to break his nose on camera. Well, into a camera. At the close of his Week 4 Jive to Otis Redding’s Love Man, Savage flew into a camera after a dramatic knee-slide.

This was commitment for you !! Lol smashed my huge nose on the camera !! http://t.co/waAhtNjC — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) October 22, 2011

20 years as a footballer 1 broken leg , 1 broken neck 7 knee ops, 3hernias as a dancer 5 weeks a broken nose http://t.co/rEmfWnWv — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) October 23, 2011

Who is Robbie dancing with on the Christmas Special?

Savage will be dancing with Dianne Buswell, who was paired with Rev. Richard Coles during this year’s competition.

Doing what I’m told @bbcstrictly @diannebuswell #strictly #dancing #imsobad A post shared by Robbie Savage (@robbiesavage8) on Nov 13, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6:30pm on BBC1