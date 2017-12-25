Strictly Christmas Special 2017: Everything you need to know about Kimberley Walsh

What is Kimberley famous for? How did she do on Strictly? And who’s she dancing with this time around?

Name: Kimberley Walsh

Advertisement

Age: 36

Twitter: @KimberleyJWalsh

Famous for: Being a former member of Girls Aloud, plus an actress and TV presenter.

Kimberley Walsh had her first taste of fame as child actress in an advert for George at ASDA. But the Yorkshire lass is best known for her vocal talents as one fifth of girl band Girls Aloud – until they split in 2013.

She is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 – the show which launched Girls Aloud.

The girlband are one of few reality TV winners to become an international success – selling millions of records worldwide.

Music career aside, Kimberley has also co-hosted the comedy chat show Suck My Pop on music channel Viva; appeared in her very own Sky1 documentary, Kimberley Walsh: Blue Jean Girl, where she travelled the world studying the clothing industry; landed a role in Horrid Henry: The Movie; and made her stage debut as Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical.

In 2016 Kimberley appeared on The Great Sport Relief Bake Off and she also voices a character in Disney series The Lodge.

How did she do on Strictly?

Kimberley competed in the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, and was paired with pro dancer Pasha Kovalev. The duo made it all the way to the final and ended up finishing as joint runners-up.

Who is Kimberley dancing with in the Christmas Special?

Kimberley and Pasha are reuniting! He won the competition once with Caroline Flack in 2014.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6:30pm on BBC1