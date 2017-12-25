Strictly Christmas Special 2017: Everything you need to know about Judy Murray

What is Judy famous for? How did she do on Strictly? And who’s she dancing with this time around?

Name: Judy Murray

Age: 58

Twitter: @JudyMurray

Famous for: Her tennis coach career and being the mother of two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray.

Three decades ago Judy gave birth to Britain’s most successful tennis player since Fred Perry. As the nation’s best-known sporting mother, she was the first coach to wee Andy and his younger tennis-playing brother Jamie, before handing over the reins when Andy relocated to Barcelona.

But besides supporting her son on his path to glory, Judy is a prolific presence on the tennis court herself.

As well as coaching at a regional and national level, she captained the British Fed Cup team until 2016, a role she took on to raise the profile of female coaches.

How did she do on Strictly?

Judy competed in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, and was paired with pro dancer Anton du Beke. They left the competition in the eighth round on Blackpool Week.

Who is Judy dancing with in the Christmas Special?

Neil Jones – who’s been on the Strictly subs bench for the past two years and hasn’t had a chance to compete yet – will join Judy on the dance floor.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6:30pm on BBC1