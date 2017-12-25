Strictly Christmas Special 2017: Everything you need to know about Jeremy Vine

What is Jeremy famous for? How did she do on Strictly? And who’s he dancing with this time around?

Name: Jeremy Vine

Age: 52

Twitter: @theJeremyVine

Famous for: Presenting his self-titled BBC Radio 2 show, as well hosting the green-screen graphics during Election nights.

Filming for the @bbcstrictly Xmas special and back in a world of impossible glamour pic.twitter.com/sIuXbLNnMx — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 27, 2017

Journalist, presenter and radio DJ Jeremy Vine began his career as a political reporter for the BBC, appearing on Today, Newsnight and The Politics Show. These days he fronts a daily radio show on BBC2 where his often opinionated guests discuss topical issues.

How did he do on Strictly?

Vine competed in the thirteenth series of the show, where he was paired with professional dancer Karen Clifton. The pair finished in ninth place.

In the fourth week of the contest, Vine’s Jive to Bobby Darin’s Splish Splash saw Craig Revel Horwood compare him to “a stork that had been struck by lightning”. Hopefully Vine will do better in his next dance floor outing!

Who is Jeremy dancing with on the Christmas Special?

Vine will once again be paired with Karen Clifton.

LIVE — with Strictly star Karen Clifton! Do ask her anything. We are in training for Christmas Day. Posted by The Jeremy Vine on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6:30pm on BBC1