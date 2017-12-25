Strictly Christmas Special 2017: Everything you need to know about Colin Jackson

What is Colin famous for? How did he do on Strictly? And who’s he dancing with this time around?

Name: Colin Jackson

Age: 50

Twitter: @ColinJackson

Famous for: Being a Welsh former sprint and hurdling athlete, now working as a BBC Sport pundit.

From a young age, Jackson showed great promise as a decathlete, but he then focussed his attention to the hurdles. He then won the 110m hurdles silver at the 1988 Olympic Games.

Over the next 15 years, Jackson was crowned World Champion, twice Commonwealth Champion and four times European Champion. He also set the world record 110 metres hurdles in 1993 at 12.91 seconds. It was a time that stood for 13 years, until finally beaten by Liu Xiang in 2006.

After retiring from athletics in 2003, he started a career in the media, becoming a pundit for BBC Sport in 2004.

How did he do on Strictly?

Jackson appeared in the third series of Strictly in 2005, where he finished in second place with professional dancer Erin Boag (England cricketer Darren Gough came first).

Who is Colin dancing with on the Christmas Special?

He’ll be dancing with fellow Welsh star, Amy Dowden (she was partnered with Brian Conley in this year’s competition).

So proud of how hard you are working @ColinJackson ,can't wait to perform with you for the Christmas special 🎅⛄️🎉💃🌟🌲 pic.twitter.com/qFgaqeIVY3 — Amy Dowden (@dowden_amy) November 20, 2017

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6:30pm on BBC1